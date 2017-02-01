What’s in a name? According to London-based business valuation consultancy, Brand Finance, quite a lot. Seven automakers – as well as two automotive outliers – rank in the top 100 on the firm's annual Global 500 list. Each brand is analyzed by a number of different factors, including loyalty, familiarity, corporate reputation, and marketing investment, just to name a few. Check out the the full list at the link.



Though not technically an automaker, Uber comes in at 89 on Brand Finance’s most valuable brands ranking for 2017. The technology company moved up 16 spots from 2016, a significant 32 percent increase. Total brand value sits at $14.596 billion.

Even with a pretty significant 16 percent drop from 2016 – slow sales likely had something to do with it – the South Korean automaker still managed to crack the top 60 on the Global 500 list. It sees a brand value of $19.975 billion.

Down three spots from 2016 at 52, Honda remained relatively consistent on the brand valuation big board. The Japanese automaker saw a 10 percent increase over 2016 and a value of $21.318 billion.

With a total value of $22.432 billion, Ford is the lone American automaker cracking the top 100 on Brand Finance's 2017 list. The Blue Oval saw an increase of 13 percent, but remained in the same spot as 2016 at number 46.

Though VW saw a significant drop in 2016 – for obvious reasons – the brand is making a surprisingly quick comeback on the list in 2017. With a 32 percent increase, the brand sits at number 41 and is valued at $25 billion.

Because Mitsubishi Group encompasses much more than just vehicles, the brand is valued at nearly $28 billion, sees an increase of 1 percent over the outgoing year, and ranks at 38 on the list. Mitsubishi Motors, meanwhile (a separate entity entirely), failed to make the top 100, unsurprisingly.

One of three German automakers on the Global 500, Mercedes saw an increase of 11 percent over the previous year, bringing the total brand valuation to $35.544 billion. Even still, it dropped one spot over the previous year from 20 to 21.

Coming in at 17 on the list, BMW saw its placement drop by two over the previous year. Still, its overall value increased by 6 percent, bringing the brand to a whopping $37.124 billion.

The most valuable marque on the list, once again, is Toyota. It's the second straight year the Japanese automaker takes home the crown. With a total brand value of $46.255 billion, the company sees a 7 percent increase, but still falls one spot over the previous year from 11 to 12.