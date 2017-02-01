Considered by experts to be the most powerful car on the planet, the Bugatti Chiron was handed over to the staff of The Grand Tour. In the airing Wednesday, Clarkson, Hammond, and May may have taken the model over 280 miles per hour (450 kilometers per hour), which would confirm it as the world's fastest series production car.

The evaluation was previewed by a small trailer, created by Michelin, which developed the Chiron's tires. It details the mechanical specifications, and shows off some beautiful images of the car in the process. Among the highlights include the gigantic W16 engine with more than 1,500 horsepower (1,118 kilowatts), and acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100 kmh) in only 2.5 seconds. But there are other tasty details to note.

The four turbos push more than 13,000 gallons (49,210 liters) of air into the cylinders per minute. At full throttle, it would deplete the 5.5-gallon (21-liter) tank of gasoline in about 9 minutes. At 248 mph (400 kmh), each ounce of the Chiron's special tires developed by Michelin must withstand 3,800Gs. Yes, that’s the same G (about 9 m/s²) which serves as a reference point the force to what fighter pilots and astronauts experience.

Anyone who has an Amazon Prime subscription will soon find out exactly what speed the Chiron was able to achieve – and if a new record has actually been confirmed.