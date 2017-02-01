Hide press release Show press release

Audi drives progress in Game Day spot with universal appeal



February 01, 2017 | HERNDON, Virginia



Audi returns to the big game with a 60-second spot called “Daughter” to air in the third quarter on Sunday, Feb. 5

Cinematic story delivers an emotional message about a father, his daughter and her future



Moving spot debuts the all-new Audi S5 Sportback and underscores the brand’s commitment to #DriveProgress



Audi returns to America’s biggest night in football with a powerful 60-second commercial called “Daughter.” Known for cinematic and memorable storytelling, Audi this year delivers a message of pay equality in the workplace, a theme of universal importance. “Daughter” will air on Sunday, Feb. 5 during the third quarter of the big game. San Francisco-based Venables Bell & Partners created the commercial. This year marks Audi’s ninth appearance at the game.

“With ‘Daughter,’ Audi continues to push the envelope with compelling storytelling on a national platform. Pay equality is a big message for a big stage,” said Loren Angelo, Vice President of marketing, Audi of America. “As a business built on bold innovation – from LED lighting to Audi quattro – progress is at the heart of what we do. We’re a brand that’s ahead of the curve and looking towards the future, just like our next generation of buyers.”

“Daughter” tells the emotional story of a young girl competing in a downhill cart race in her home town as her father looks on. As she races around the track, her father contemplates whether his daughter’s worth is measured by her gender. He wonders, “What should I tell my daughter….that she will automatically be valued less than every man she’ll ever meet?” As he stands hopeful on the sidelines, watching her outwit her adversaries to win the race, he finds a new-found confidence, celebrating her victory and the tangible hope for equality in her bright future. The commercial concludes with a powerful message on “equal pay for equal work,” and that “progress is for everyone.”

“Daughter” can be viewed now at the Audi USA YouTube channel. The commercial was directed by Aoife McArdle, an award-winning filmmaker, and features the hashtag #DriveProgress, which Audi will use in the coming year to promote new and ongoing initiatives.

Audi of America is committed to supporting pay equality, inclusivity, and the growth and development of all employees. The company has publically pledged to support ongoing commitment to women’s pay equality in the workplace and to foster a work environment that drives equality for all employees. Audi also instituted a graduate internship program where 50 percent of enrollment must be female establishing greater equality for our future workforce.

The company also supports external initiatives to develop opportunities for women at the educational, career and leadership levels in art and film, STEM, and business that will inspire and secure the next generation of female leaders. Already this year, the brand collaborated with longtime partner AFI FEST to create the Audi Fellowship scholarship program, which will grant one promising female director AFI Conservatory enrollment. Audi has been the official automotive sponsor of AFI FEST for over 14 years.

The all-new 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Prestige featured in the commercial will be available in Spring 2017. For more information on the S5, please visit: https://www.audiusa.com/models/audi-s5-sportback.

For nearly a decade, Audi of America has led with compelling stories on game day – from shooting for the moon in 2016 with “The Commander" to ending the vampire craze in 2013. Engaging creative combined with actions to engage the socially active audience has been signature to the brand's actions by being the first brand to use a hashtag in a game day commercial in 2011 to allowing consumers to select the final ending in 2012.

