Honda is offering a brief teaser of its Super Bowl ad for the 2017 CR-V by letting Steve Carell give a humorous, uplifting speech from the pages of a high school yearbook. The brand isn’t saying anything else about the ad yet, but given Carell’s appearance here, we are expecting something funny.

The 2017 CR-V has been on sale in the United States since December. It’s already finding success, too. Honda reports delivering 29,287 of them in January – a 52.5-percent gain over the same month in 2016. Having the largest television audience of the year see the new model might help sales even more.

The latest CR-V is a completely new generation of vehicle, including a styling overhaul and new powertrain. All models but the base trim of the crossover come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 190 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 179 pound-feet (242 Newton-meters) of torque. A CVT is the only available transmission, and buyers can choose between front- or all-wheel drive. During Motor1’s First Drive, we especially liked the improvement in the CR-V’s driving manners.

The 2017 CR-V starts at $24,945 after $900 destination, and an all-wheel-drive example of the top Touring grade goes for $34,595. Spending the extra money gets the buyer amenities like LED headlights, leather upholstery, a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, and the Honda Sensing driver assistance tech. There’s also over $8,000 in accessories that are available for customers looking to customize their crossover even more.

Audiences seemed to like Honda’s Super Bowl ad last year for the Ridgeline that starred sheep singing Queen’s Somebody to Love. The company is surely hoping to continue that success for a second year in a row for one of its bestselling products.

Honda has a lot of competition for being the best of this year's automotive Super Bowl ads. Buick, Ford, Kia, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz have already released their commercials. Audi and Hyundai have also bought time during the game.