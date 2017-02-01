A new generation of McLaren Super Series cars are on the way. Already the upcoming P14 has leaked a few months early, and now we know that it will have a new "active chassis" that'll let you go sideways at the touch of your fingertips. Here’s how it works.

The new Proactive Chassis Control II will come with a feature called "McLaren Variable Drift Control." Similar to cars like the Focus RS and Mercedes-AMG E63, it gives users the chance to select the preferred amount of Electronic Stability Control at the swipe of a finger, eventually leading to sideways having fun and a bellow of tire smoke – as seen in the picture above.







The new chassis also lets drivers choose from a range of settings: Comfort, Sport, or Track mode. Each one customs tunes the chassis to provide optimal balance for grip, response, and comfort based on the selected mode. It’s not the first time the British marque – or any automaker, for that matter – has offered such a range of options, but McLaren promised it will be one of the most advanced systems available on the market today.

"Proactive Chassis Control II generates a significant amount of additional grip, but not at the expense of the balance and feel of the car," said Executive Director of Product Development Mark Vinnels. "The depth and breadth of handling precision and ride comfort in combination with the peerless level of driver involvement in the second-generation McLaren Super Series is simply extraordinary."

The McLaren P14 will be the first to receive the new Proactive Chassis with the drift feature. Under the hood will be a new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 good for an estimated 710 horsepower (720 metric horsepower). A more powerful hybrid version, and a convertible are expected to follow the coupe – but we won’t know anything for sure until the car makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Source: McLaren