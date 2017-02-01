McCarthy is funny in the ad when she's using the hybrid compact crossover to try to help the world, but nature fights back.

The Super Bowl is still a few days away from kicking off, and Kia is now the latest brand to unveil its ad early. The previously teased spot stars comedian Melissa McCarthy getting into dangerous, though humorous, situations with her Kia Niro. The commercial called Hero’s Journey premieres during the third quarter of the game.

McCarthy plays a good-hearted person who only wants to help the world in her Kia Niro hybrid crossover. However, not everyone wants her help. For example, a whale flings her against the side of a ship and an angry rhino carries her with its horn.

The driving beat of Bonnie Tyler’s I Need a Hero works extremely well in the light-hearted commercial. Since “hero” and “Niro” sound alike, it’s also a fitting song for selling this crossover.

Kia Niro Superbowl


“For years, I’ve been trying to find the perfect project that combined the real threat of me breaking every bone in my body, with my desire to help save the environment. Thanks Kia,” McCarthy joked in the company’s announcement about the ad.

Kia is also looking to increase viewer engagement in the ad through the NiroBot for Facebook Messenger. By checking the service out during the Super Bowl people can win 40 props and other items from the commercial’s set.

The Niro arrives at dealers in the U.S. very soon, and prices for them start at $23,785 after destination. All models use a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor for a total system output of 139 horsepower (104 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters). A six-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends power to the front wheels. Fuel economy varies with the trim level, but most trim have combined ratings of 49 or 50 miles per gallon.

Kia has also released longer clips with McCarthy showing off some of the Niro’s tech. You can check them out below.






Source: Kia

