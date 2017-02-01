Hide press release Show press release

Multifaceted Campaign Introduces Consumers to the No Compromise Combination of Style, Utility and Hybrid Efficiency of Kia’s Newest Crossover

“Hero’s Journey” can be viewed now at YouTube.com/Kia and is set to air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LI

Consumers engaging with Kia’s NiroBot for Messenger during the big game can win props from the set of the commercial as well as other items and prizes



IRVINE, Calif., February 1, 2017 – A breaching whale. A falling tree. A charging rhinoceros. These are just some of the extreme challenges Melissa McCarthy faces in Kia Motors’ Super Bowl ad for the all-new 2017 Niro crossover. Debuting online today, “Hero’s Journey” is scheduled to air in the third quarter of the big game and finds McCarthy – who is only “trying to help” – braving the open ocean, climbing high up into the treetops, and traveling in the Niro, the most fuel efficient crossover in America1.

With a hilarious and courageous leading lady who is ready, willing and able to pitch in and do her part for just about anything, “Hero’s Journey” is fantasy adventure at its finest and the centerpiece of a multifaceted campaign showcasing the all-new Niro as a no-compromise package combining driving enjoyment with eye-catching design, functional utility and record-setting fuel economy. Created by David&Goliath, KMA’s advertising agency of record, the spot will entertain across multiple platforms before and after the Super Bowl.

“For years, I’ve been trying to find the perfect project that combined the real threat of me breaking every bone in my body, with my desire to help save the environment. Thanks Kia!!! XOXO Love, Melissa,” said McCarthy.

As part of the spot’s rollout, Kia was the first advertiser to debut a Super Bowl commercial on Facebook Messenger. During the big game on Sunday, consumers engaging with the interactive NiroBot for Messenger will have the opportunity to win MPGs (“Melissa’s Precious Gear”), including more than 40 props and assorted items from the set of the commercial.

“People will go to great lengths to support the causes they are passionate about, and the Niro is a ‘smarter kind of crossover’ for those looking to go green without making sacrifices,” said Michael Sprague, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. “The Niro is like nothing consumers have seen before, and with an audience of over 100 million people tuning in, Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to tell the world about Kia’s uniquely alluring yet practical new crossover.”

A key component to Kia Motors’ Green Car Roadmap, the Niro strikes the perfect balance for today’s consumers and stakes claim to a unique position between the hybrid-electric vehicle and CUV segments. As part of Kia Motors EcoDynamics philosophy, the Niro represents an important next step on the path to nearly tripling the brand’s global green car line-up by 2020. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is due to be added to the car’s line-up later in its life-cycle.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts



1 Comparison based on 2016 and available 2017 crossovers as of January 2017, excluding electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Niro EPA estimated MPG city/highway/combined FE 52/49/50, LX 51/46/49, EX 51/46/49, Touring Launch 46/40/43, Touring 46/40/43. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle condition.



