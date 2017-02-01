Buick is still working to forge a more youthful, hipper image, and the brand’s commercial for Super Bowl 51 uses celebrities in a humorous ad that continues to fight the perception the marque’s models are stodgy and boring. The ad titled Pee Wee runs during the first quarter of the game, but you can watch it right now streaming online.

The ad revolves around two dads watching their kids play Pee Wee football. In between plays, the guys see a Cascada parking. One of the dads admires it, and the other replies, “If that’s a Buick, then my kid is Cam Newton.” The young quarterback on the field suddenly transforms into the Carolina Panthers’ star QB. Later, a similar boast at the arrival of an Encore brings supermodel Miranda Kerr onto the sidelines for final humorous moment.

It is quite a charming ad, especially a portion where Newton throws a pass that lets a kid score a touchdown in a unique way. Kerr doesn’t get much to do in the commercial, though.

Buick launched its first ever Super Bowl commercial last year. The spot for the Cascada followed a similar formula as this one by pairing sports star Odell Beckham Jr. in a light-hearted ad with actress and model Emily Ratajkowski.

If you care about cars more than the game, then there are plenty of Super Bowl ads to enjoy this year. In addition to Buick, Audi, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz are airing commercials for getting the attention of one of the biggest audiences of the year in the U.S.

If you like the full version of Buick’s commercial above, check out the clips below to see a 30-second version of the ad and a behind-the-scenes look with Newton and Kerr shooting the spot.





Source: Buick