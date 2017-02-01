Two-time Formula 1 world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi is to create an all-new supercar in partnership with two of the biggest names in automotive design and engineering.

Under the brand Fittipaldi Motors, cars will be developed in conjunction with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina and renowned German engineering group HWA.

The first example, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision by Pininfarina, will be presented on March 7 at the Geneva International Motor Show. This teaser photo is the first image to be released of the machine.

A press statement said that the car was the result of Fittipaldi – the 1972 and '74 F1 champion – “applying all his track knowledge on creating a new experience that will elevate the driving ability of all super car enthusiasts from around the world”.

The car will also be available to drive virtually in the Gran Turismo video game franchise on the Sony PlayStation.

