It was a little over three months ago when Mercedes-AMG took the wraps off the E63 Sedan and now the skilled folks from Affalterbach are ready to introduce the more practical wagon body style. Just like the sedan, it comes exclusively with a 4Matic all-wheel drive setup, but even so it’s still a tail-happy car once you enable the Drift Mode. To do that, you’ll have to turn off ESP, put the gearbox in manual mode, and enable the Race setting to effectively transform the E63 S Wagon into a pure rear-wheel-drive car.

Its heart and soul is the familiar biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the road exclusively via a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Variable torque distribution and an electronically controlled rear limited slip differential are part of the standard equipment, as are the dynamic engine mounts.

Since it’s slightly heavier than the sedan, the E63 S Wagon needs an extra tenth of a second to complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint, but even so 3.4 seconds is basically supercar territory. Top speed is down a bit, from the sedan’s 186 mph (300 kph) to an electronically capped 180 mph (290 kph), which is still very impressive considering the car weighs around two tons.

The supercar disguised as a family hauler has a massive cargo capacity of 35 cubic feet with the rear seats upright, and according to Mercedes it represents a best-in-class figure for a performance wagon. There aren’t any surprises in terms of exterior and interior design as the new AMG model echoes its sedan counterpart and gets the same menacing quad exhaust tips.

Mercedes will have the range-topping version of the E-Class Wagon on display in March at the Geneva Motor Show, with sales in Europe to begin later in the year. U.S. is set to receive the high-performance wagon this fall, and pricing will be announced closer to the model's launch.

Source: Mercedes-Benz