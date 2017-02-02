The Automobile Club de l’Ouest is innovating and using a totally new format to reveal the lists of entries for the 2017 European Le Mans Series (ELMS), FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and the Le Mans 24 Hours.



Live from Le Mans on Thursday 2nd February 4:00 pm (GMT + 1) the lists will be revealed in exclusivity on Internet in a new innovative interactive format. Medias and surfers can ask questions via the social networks. On a dedicated stage in a friendly ambiance, the hosts will interview the ACO representatives and will have the on-the-spot reactions of key players in the world of endurance thanks to several duplexes. Several new subjects will be tackled during this innovative reveal!



Rendezvous on our internet sites and social networks on 2nd February !



