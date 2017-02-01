Announced almost six years ago, the Huayra Roadster is inching closer to its highly anticipated world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. In the latest teaser published on Facebook, Pagani has revealed the droptop hypercar is going to be lighter than the coupe, which effectively means it will tip the scales at less than 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds).

Chopping off a vehicle’s roof commands some significant body reinforcements making convertibles heavier than the cars upon which their based, but the situation is going to be different with the Huayra Roadster. It’s because the new model will take advantage of some of the upgrades implemented by Pagani in the hardcore Huayra BC. The latter weighs just 1,218 kg (2,685 pounds), so expect the roofless Huayra to weigh anywhere between 1,218 and 1,350 kg.

It won’t be roofless all the time since those fortunate enough to own a Huayra Roadster will be able to install on rainy days a removable hardtop made from carbon fiber. Pagani has already revealed in a previous teaser the new arrival will make use of the upgrades implemented in the Huayra BC, so chances are the biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine from AMG will deliver more than the 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) and 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque available in the “regular” Huayra.

The BC has a mighty 789 hp (588 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) on tap, but it’s not known at this point whether the roadster will be blessed with the full power seeing as how there might be a Huayra Roadster BC further down the line. Suffice it to say, the non-BC version will have one of the best power-to-weight ratios of any roadster ever.

We are still about a month away from the Geneva Motor Show, so most likely February will be packed with more teasers from Pagani.

Source: Pagani