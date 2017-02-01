£495,000 (about $622,330 / €577,140). That’s how much David Brown Automotive is asking for its lovely Speedback GT, and bear in mind it’s the pre-tax price. The coachbuilder will have two 2017-spec cars on display at the forthcoming Geneva Motor Show in March featuring a generous array of upgrades and design tweaks.

The hand-built bespoke creation starts off as a Jaguar XKR and gains throughout the extensive transformation process that takes over 8,000 man hours some strong Aston Martin DB5 cues. No less than 142 aluminum panels are installed and only the windshield frame is carried over from the donor car. A lot of work goes into painting the curvaceous body, as the process takes about eight weeks to complete.

While the XKR makes use of a regular trunk lid, the Speedback GT adopts a more practical top-hinged tailgate that requires some roof modifications. A nifty feature implemented by DBA is the possibility to fold down the lower section of the tailgate to create a seat.

Compared to the 2014 prototype, the 2017-spec car features a whopping 237 changes in a bid to improve the Speedback GT while retaining the XKR’s heart. It’s a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 pushing out 510 horsepower (380 kilowatts) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton meters) of torque. It is enough Jag power for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in a swift 4.6 seconds en route to an electronically capped top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). DBA mentions optional upgrades are available for those with a thirst for more power.

Besides bringing a pair of Speedback GTs at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the British coachbuilder will also share an important piece of information. DBA has decided to move its facilities from Coventry to “larger premises in a prestigious location,” which will allow them to add more staff in a bid to increase production following the launch of additional models.

Source: David Brown Automotive