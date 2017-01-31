The manufacturing mayhem continues. Just weeks after GM announced it would invest more than $1 billion in plants that would bring truck component manufacturing to the U.S., the company is said to be cutting production at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.

GM is moving partial production of the Chevrolet Equinox to Mexico. As a result, more than 600 jobs at the Canadian CAMI plant will be lost. Unifor Local 88 President Dan Borthwick says that the jobs "are permanent in nature," and a possible return to work would depend on the success of the newly-introduced Equinox.







This news following the announcement that the company would move production of its new GMC Terrain out of Canada in favor of Mexico, which was detailed on January 9. According to Automotive News, Borthwick blames the early transition of the Terrain for the Equinox switch. "Definitely, if the Terrain wouldn’t have left to Mexico those jobs would most likely be here," Borthwick said in an interview.

The current Equinox, which was initially slated to continue production through the Summer of 2018, will see that cut short by more than a year. GM said that production of the Equinox will end this July.

Though the Trump Administration has been adamant in their push to move production of American vehicles out of Mexico, threatening to apply a 20 percent border tax, GM spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said that the changes have no connection to recent statements by the President. "These are not new changes or decisions at all. Two years ago we announced this C$800 million investment ($560 million at the time) for CAMI to produce the next generation Equinox."

