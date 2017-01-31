BMW and McLaren are officially joining forces in the pursuit of horsepower. The two companies have announced a strategic partnership that encompasses a new generation of powertrains for future combustion engines. The goal: to deliver a higher output capacity than ever before.

If that all sounds a bit too technical – it is. The new powertrains are said to not only increase power, but reduce C02 at the same time. The project is supported and partially funded by the U.K. government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) in Coventry, and involves a total of six manufacturing and supply partners.

Along with BMW, McLaren will work with Ricardo, Grainger, and Worrall in production of lightweight casting technologies. Lents Composites, meanwhile, will add its knowledge of specialist composite structures to the mix.

"This is an exciting project that plays to the strengths of all partners," said McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt. "McLaren Automotive has an exceptional reputation for building the world’s finest engines… we will continue to independently design and build our own engines, and the benefits of this project will help us accelerate the development of our next generation of powertrain, as confirmed in our recently-announced Track22 business plan."

Already we know that McLaren is working together with the German automaker exclusively in development of a supercar successor to the F1. That car is expected to arrive in 2019, and like the original, will feature a three-seat layout and a mid-engine V8. It’s rumored to have as much as 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) and be limited to only 106 units. When finished, the company says it will be "the most exquisitely crafted and luxurious McLaren to date."

Source: McLaren