Slightly shorter than the previous generation, yet it has a longer wheelbase to enable a more spacious cabin.

Mercedes believes “creases have had their day,” but as you can see, SEAT’s design department has an entirely different opinion. Now in its fifth generation, Martorell’s supermini adopts a considerably sharper body in the same vein as the recently facelifted Leon. While the norm in the car industry today is to make cars longer and longer with each new generation, the new Ibiza is actually two millimeters shorter than the model it replaces.

Despite the slightly decreased length, the distance between the two axles has increased considerably as the wheelbase has been stretched by a generous 95 mm and now measures 2,564 mm. How was this possible you ask? It’s all thanks to the much better packaging provided by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 platform, which is effectively making its debut on the Ibiza set to be followed by the next-gen Polo later this year.

While length is down a bit, width has increased by a considerable 87 mm and that will pay dividends in terms of available space inside the cabin for both the driver and the passengers. Not only is the body wider, but the front and rear tracks have been extended as well by 60 mm and 48 mm, respectively.

People shopping in the supermini segment will be happy to hear the new Ibiza has 24 mm more headroom at the front and 17 mm in the back, while the seats are a whopping 42-mm wider than before. The good news continue as the trunk’s capacity has massively increased by 63 liters to a very practical 355 liters with the rear seats in place, thus making the B-segment hatchback a better companion on longer trips.

2017 SEAT Ibiza
2017 SEAT Ibiza

As far as the oily bits are concerned, a turbocharged 1.0-liter gasoline engine will be available with 95 and 115 horsepower. Should you want more muscle, you’ll have to wait for the end of the year when the 1.5-liter TSI Evo that recently debuted in the Golf facelift will arrive in the Ibiza with 150 hp.

If fuel economy is your top priority, you’ll want the 1.6-liter TDI set to be offered with 80, 95, and 110 hp. SEAT will also give customers the possibility to go for a 90-hp version of the 1.0-liter TSI compatible with compressed natural gas (CNG). Depending on selected engine, the 2017 Ibiza will be available with five- and six-speed manual gearboxes and a seven-speed DSG.

Available exclusively as a five-door hatchback, SEAT’s overhauled Ibiza will be sold in Reference, Style, FR, and XCelence trims. The FR will be the sportiest of the bunch with a slightly more aggressive exterior and sportier suspension setup, while the XCelence is going to take a more luxurious approach and will eventually receive a softer setting for the suspension.

If you are a fan of light-emitting diodes, you’ll love the new Ibiza. SEAT will sell it will full-LED headlights, indicators, fog lights, dashboard, as well as with red or white LED ambient lighting for the aforementioned FR and XCelence trims.

2017 SEAT Ibiza
2017 SEAT Ibiza

The 8-inch infotainment system provides numerous connectivity options, including Android Auto, Apple Car Play, and Mirror Link. The touchscreen will also provide footage from the rearview camera, but that will cost extra. A new generation of more precise front and rear parking sensors should make your life easier whenever maneuvering the Ibiza in narrow spaces. At an additional cost, the 2017 Ibiza can receive a seven-speaker, 300-watt Beats sound system.

On the safety side, the fifth-gen Ibiza gets a wide array of systems, among which we mention Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Traffic Jam Assist.

Following the market launch of the Ibiza, SEAT will then gear up to introduce its crossover counterpart. Dubbed “Arona,” the high-riding Ibiza will be unveiled in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show before going on sale late 2017. Don’t hold your breath for three-door SC and wagon ST versions of the supermini as these two body styles will not be offered in the Ibiza’s fifth iteration.

Source: SEAT

Be part of something big