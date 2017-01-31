Acura’s first IMSA outing was a mostly successful one. It came this past weekend at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, and though late race issues plagued the no. 93 car, the team still managed to record a top five finish.

In doing so, Acura, together with Michael Shank Racing, showcased the capability of car more than five years in the making. From the first NSX concept in 2011, to the last lap Daytona, it proved that from the start, the NSX was developed with performance in mind. Here’s how.

Simplify, add lightness.

The success of any good race car isn’t measured in horsepower, but rather, pounds. The NSX GT3 sheds nearly 900 (408 kilograms) of them over the road car, brining the total weight to just 2,900 pounds (1,315 kilograms), per class rules.

All that added lightness is thanks in part to a full carbon fiber body as opposed to the standard aluminum one. Most of the stock chassis components remain, but pair with added aero work on nearly every corner – including a prominent rear wing. The NSX produces about 1,000 pounds of downforce, keeping it well grounded to the ground.

NSX NSX GT3 Weight 3,803 pounds 2,900 pounds Construction Aluminum Carbon Fiber

No hybrid? No problem.

Though the stock hybrid system has been tossed – per FIA rules – the NSX still retains the same throaty 3.5-liter biturbo V6 good enough for any day (or night) on the track. The 9-speed DCT has also been removed in place of a quicker 6-speed DCT, and the car forgoes all-wheel drive for a standard rear-drive system.

The steering wheel, while far from stock, is attached to a factory column that’s been tweaked and tightened for better performance on track. All said and done, team owner Michael Shank says the car is "about 60 percent stock."

NSX NSX GT3 Engine 3.5-liter Biturbo V6 Hybrid 3.5-liter Biturbo V6 Horsepower 573 500 Price $156,000 $500,000

Future forward.

For its first time back on the track since 2009, Acura put up an impressive fight. Its most successful runs came after sunset, proving that even without standard all-wheel drive, the car is still a force to be reckoned with in the wet. Though the two NSX will not run at Le Mans – "baby steps," the say – both cars will be on the track come Saturday, March 18, at Sebring.

Photos: Acura, Jeff Perez / Motor1.com