Will make its debut at the upcoming The One Moto Show in in Portland.

Alta Motors, formerly known as BRD Motorcycles, is a small electric motorcycle startup based in San Francisco that managed to raise over $17 million in funding, including investments from Tesla co-founders Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard. Readers may recall that Josh Hill won the 250 class at 2016 Redbull Straight Rhythm aboard an Alta electric MX machine.

Alta unveiled a new Dirt Tracker concept of its flagship Redshift lineup last week that could broaden their market that currenty includes both a street legal Supermoto and an off-road-only Motocross version. The Tracker will feature 19-inch BSR carbon fiber wheel and WP suspension, while the Supermoto rolls on Warp nine-spoke wheels. The street-legal SM starts at $15,500 and the MX lists for $500 less but there is no pricing available or this latest offering for the time being. According to Alta, it is just in the concept stage.

Alta Motors Dirt Tracker concept
The original SM is equipped with a 5.8 kWh battery pack for about 50 miles of range with a weight of 270 pounds and a recharge time of six hours at 110 volts. The Redshift MX weighs 251 pounds, is rated at 40 horsepower (30 kilowatts) and 120 pound-feet (162 Newton meters) of torque. Battery life is two hours, with a 2.5-hour recharge at 220 volts. We expect the Dirt Tracker to have similar stats and price tag as the SM but we will have to wait until later this month to get word on if, and when, this latest version will make it into production. But we have a feeling it will be available soon.
 
Alta will display both the original SM and MX models, as well as the Dirt Tracker concept bike at the One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, February 10-12.
Source: RideApart.com

