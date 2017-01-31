Alta Motors, formerly known as BRD Motorcycles, is a small electric motorcycle startup based in San Francisco that managed to raise over $17 million in funding, including investments from Tesla co-founders Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard. Readers may recall that Josh Hill won the 250 class at 2016 Redbull Straight Rhythm aboard an Alta electric MX machine.

Alta unveiled a new Dirt Tracker concept of its flagship Redshift lineup last week that could broaden their market that currenty includes both a street legal Supermoto and an off-road-only Motocross version. The Tracker will feature 19-inch BSR carbon fiber wheel and WP suspension, while the Supermoto rolls on Warp nine-spoke wheels. The street-legal SM starts at $15,500 and the MX lists for $500 less but there is no pricing available or this latest offering for the time being. According to Alta, it is just in the concept stage.