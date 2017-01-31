South Korea’s Ssangyong makes a specialty out of building SUVs and pickups, and spy shots fresh from northern Scandinavia show the brand continuing that strategy by developing a new Actyon Sports truck (also known as the Musso in some markets).

Ssangyong keeps the new pickup heavily camouflaged, except for the cab. The updated design appears to have a more upright A-pillar. The revised C-pillar has a steeper rake, and a kink that creates a sharp point in the rear window’s styling. Shots from behind the truck seem to show the back window as somewhat larger, too. According to our spies, the rear doors are bigger, but that detail is hard to see in the photos. Through the camouflage, the tailgate looks to have similar aesthetics as the current model.







We expect the updated Actyon Sports truck would arrive in 2019, but the powertrain range remains a mystery. The current pickup is available with a 2.2-liter diesel-fueled four-cylinder with 176 horsepower (131 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). Depending on the market, a six-speed manual or automatic is available.

Ssangyong announced updates the Musso pickup in the United Kingdom late in 2016, including a new name. Previously known as the Korando Sport there, the company added the aforementioned 2.2-liter diesel and upgraded the rear suspension to a multi-link layout with coil springs.

Don’t expect to see Ssangyong’s pickup in the United States anytime soon, but the company would eventually like to enter that crossover-crazy market with some of its other vehicles. The most recent rumors from 2016 indicate the brand could arrive stateside as soon as 2020 with a two-model lineup of CUVs: the Tivoli and the larger Korando. However, the timeframe for the U.S. launch seems rather optimistic because Ssangyong would need to set up a dealer network and federalize the vehicles. Three years isn’t a lot of time to make that happen.



