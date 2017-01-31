Hennessey announced just last week that its iconic Venom GT would be going the way of the dodo. That means trying to get your hands on one of the world’s fastest cars will be even more difficult than usual – and more expensive. But one lucky buyer recently walked away with a Venom that has a bit history behind it.

At the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, rock and roll legend Steven Tyler’s Venom GT Spyder sold for a whopping $800,000. It came with a guitar signed by the entirety of Aerosmith, a week's vacation at Tyler's Maui beach house, and of course, all of the money benefitted Janie's Fund, a charity that works with abused girls, and was inspired by the 1989 hit, "Janie's Got a Gun."

Celebrity ties aside, this particular Venom GT is one of just five examples built for the 2013 model year, and the first GT Spyder. New, the Venom GT would set you back a cool $1.1 million. Power comes from a biturbo 7.0-liter V8, pumping out an impressive 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts) and 1,155 pound-feet (1,565 Newton-meters) of torque. This particular example is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, and can blast to 60 miles per hour (96 kmh) in just 2.7 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 270 mph (434 kmh).

Inside, a black leather finish is accented by red stitching and a custom teardrop logo similar to one of Tyler’s tattoos. A custom sound system by JL Audio was also fitted to make sure you can blast "Love in an Elevator" over the sound of that V8. Thought it didn't make our list of "10 Most Expensive" from the Arizona auctions that weekend, it's still an impressive piece of machinery nonetheless.

Source: Barrett-Jackson