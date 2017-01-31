Final Phantom VII is based on the Extended Wheelbase version and was commissioned by a Rolls-Royce collector.

It’s the end of the road for the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII after 13 years of production during which the Goodwood-based luxury marque took the concept of “bespoke” to whole new heights. Painted in Blue Velvet, the last one is a prime example of what the high-end British automaker is capable of, with the extended wheelbase limousine featuring a great number of individual tweaks as requested by the customer, a “renowned contemporary Rolls-Royce collector.”

The posh sedan adopts a nautical theme with a marquetry inspired by the ocean liners of the 1930s as a nod the customer’s passion for design and iconography from that era. Rolls-Royce mentions the movement of the sea has been replicated by the tone-on-tone embroidery applied onto the Powder Blue leather upholstery, while the clocks have been designed to mimic the radio clocks installed in the ocean liners from more than 80 years ago.

See spy shots of the new Phantom VIII:

Other special touches include the lambswool carpets, a twin coachline with an ocean liner motif, and pinstripe tires further creating a connection to the 1930s era. Rounding off the changes over a regular Phantom VII (if there is such a thing) is the solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy.

Rolls-Royce is now getting ready for the Phantom VIII, which it says will be underpinned by an all-new aluminum platform and will “advance the standards set by its illustrious forbears.” It has already been caught on camera hiding an evolutionary design and is expected to shave off a considerable amount of weight thanks to the more extensive use of lighter materials.

An official introduction of the Phantom VIII will take place in the second half of the year, quite possibly in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Phantom Coupe and Drophead Coupe will not live to see another generation because RR has the Wraith and Dawn fulfilling those roles.

Source: Rolls-Royce

