Car2go has been quietly adding Mercedes-Benz vehicles to its by-the-minute car sharing program for a while now, but over the course of 2017, it is going to really bring you the option to get behind the wheel of a C-Class for about 40 cents a minute. Just don't go looking for the iconic blue-and-white colors that Daimler uses for its Smart Fortwo Car2go on these Benzes, since the new cars are taking the service to bigger and better places. Well, bigger anyway.

The A-to-B car rental service, which is owned by Daimler, is adding the new four-door CLA sedan and GLA SUV to its North American fleets in Toronto, Vancouver, Austin, Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C. right now and calls the addition a "no-brainer." Of course, that makes us wonder why Car2go waited this long to give renters these bigger options. In any case, the company says it has plans to add the larger vehicles to other cities where it operates as well. There are no plans to eliminate the cute little two-seaters Fortwos, Car2go says, because they, "offer unique aspects of convenience such as fitting into even small parking spaces easily."

As you can see in the picture above and the video below, the new Car2go additions are not as noticeable as the Smarts. Car2go says the new branding is "more subtle" and "more refined." The new Car2go Benzes come with slightly different per-minute prices in different cities, but the hourly ($19) and daily ($79) rates are the same. In Austin and Toronto, they cost 47 cents a minute. In Portland and Seattle, 41 cents. In Vancouver, 45 cents. If you thought that someone taking a Car2go trip every 1.4 seconds was a lot, let's wait and see what these bigger options do to that number.

