Hyundai is now developing a new generation of the Veloster after debuting the original in 2011. These spy photos show the company is keeping the updated hatchback under heavy camouflage during hot-weather desert testing.

The updated Veloster sticks with the same general shape as the current model. Hyundai’s designers also maintain the asymmetric extra door on the passenger side makes it easier for passengers to climb into the rear.

A broad grille still dominates the nose. We suspect these aren’t the final headlights, though. The latest Hyundai’s like the Ioniq and spy photos of the European i30 CW have light covers with sharper edges than these rounded parts.

Hyundai’s concealment can’t hide the shape of the hatch at the rear. Compared to the current model the rear window looks smaller, but the cladding might be hiding some of it. The taillights also look more horizontal than the square-like design that the Veloster presently has. The model still has a set of dual exhausts pointing out the back, but these round tips might not be the final design.





The new Veloster would likely continue to be available in naturally aspirated and turbocharged form. Spy shots from last year hint that Hyundai’s N Performance division might be working on something truly wild by creating a mid-engine variant like the RM16 N concept. Wider rear fenders with integrated intakes might feed air to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric compressor.

Europeans probably shouldn’t get too excited about the new Veloster because the hatchback very likely isn’t coming to that market, according to a 2015 statement by Raf van Nuffel, head of product management for the automaker there. Customers in the U.S. should anticipate seeing the fresh Veloster in its production guise sometime in 2018 and for it to go on sale for the 2019 model year.