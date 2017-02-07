February 7, 2017, Detroit, MI – Motor1.com, the leading global source of online car reviews, news, and information, today announced its acquisition of the largest independent website dedicated to electric vehicle news, InsideEVs.com. To consolidate the acquisition, Motor1.com’s Editor in Chief, John Neff also confirmed that Sebastian Blanco, acknowledged as one of the foremost editorial authorities in green car media, would be joining the business from AutoBlog.com to supplement the existing talent at InsideEVs.com

The acquisition underlines the strategy set out by Motor1.com’s parent company, Motorsport Network, to cement the company’s leadership position in both the EV road car and electric racing media following the recent acquisition of a shareholding stake in Formula E Holdings Limited (FEH), the commercial rights holder of the FIA Formula E Championship.

Adding InsideEVs.com to the Motor1.com roster continues a tradition of being responsive to reader’s interests, with trends showing audiences registering higher than average engagement levels around electric and green automotive content.

InsideEVs.com ranks as one of the leading online platforms committed to making sense of the rapid growth in the electric vehicle segment. It was established not just to publish breaking news but to examine the how, what, and why of electric vehicles. The site has achieved impressive growth and reader loyalty in a short time under to the leadership of founder and Editor in Chief, Jay Cole, and his editorial team that commands respect across the industry.

"The past several years have seen great advancements and growth in the electric vehicle segment,” said Cole, “And we are excited to move forward into an even brighter future with Motor1.com as a partner. Motorsport Network has demonstrated an ever-growing commitment to electric vehicle technology with its recent stake in Formula E, and also brings a deep writing team that will augment the already strong coverage of zero-emission vehicles found at InsideEVs.com."

Augmenting the InsideEVs.com team is the respected and veteran green car journalist Sebastian Blanco, who takes up the post of Senior Green Car Editor. Blanco has 20 years of experience as a freelance writer and editor, and had been Editor in Chief of AutoblogGreen.com since its inception in 2006. Well known in the industry, Blanco has appeared on the BBC, NPR, and many other news outlets as an expert commentator on the subject of green transportation. He joins the Motor1.com team in Detroit, MI and will help guide and manage the incoming talent and resources of InsideEVs.com.

John Neff said, “It’s a pleasure to align the talents of Jay and his team at InsideEVs.com and Sebastian with our mission to stake a leadership position in EV media. We’re committed to following the automotive industry’s biggest trends and the rise of electric vehicles makes it a subject worthy of investing in expertise for our readers. We are now positioned better than any other publisher to deliver our readers around the world the best content – news, reviews, and video – related to electric vehicles and the ever-expanding green transportation sector.”

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is a technologically advanced international digital media group specializing in automotive content while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, price lists, and premium video production. It is part of the Motorsport Network family of digital media platforms and is published in four language editions, attracting a million users every month

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is a vertically integrated automotive & motorsport business headquartered in Miami, FL. The technology business manages a global broadcast network, live events, and multiple websites, social networks and e-commerce, gaming, analytics & editorial syndication platforms operating in 16 languages across 60 international markets. The business is founded on the principle of engaging audiences around automotive & motorsport content to provide clients with integrated solutions to connect with this global audience.

For more information, please contact:

Liam Clogger, Vice President of Communications, Motorsport Network

e lc@motorsport.com t +44 (0)7585 607090