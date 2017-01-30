California will continue its fight for a cleaner, greener automotive marketplace with a program that could see as many as 10,000 new charging stations installed in the state. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) all submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission to collect more than $1 billion to finance the expansion, pending approval.

The new $1 billion proposal follows the California Air Resources Board’s Midterm Review of the Zero-Emission Vehicle Program. Enacted in 2015, the program aims to increase requirements for sales of zero-emissions vehicles through 2025 – CARB chair Mary Nichols saying "California’s vehicle future is electric drive."

Apart from the proposed 10,000 new charging stations, each utility service plans to roll-out a more detailed plan. PG&E, for example, will request $253 million for expansion of electric fleets for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, new fast-charging stations, and five, one-year projects that hope to expand knowledge of vehicle electrification.

SCE is asking for $570 million, proposing “a portfolio of projects tailored to meet the needs of its customers,” including things like programs for passenger vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure, and heavy commercial and industrial vehicles at ports. Finally, SDG&E promises to invest $246 million into "tens of thousands of EV charging stations." A more detailed breakdown of each plan is available on the NDRC website.

If the proposal does get approved, the state of California hopes its infrastructure can support more 1 million electric vehicles by 2020. As of November, the state has more than 250,000 electric vehicles on the road. The introduction of the Chevrolet Bolt and the upcoming Tesla Model 3 should help increase that number significantly in the next few years.