Three months ago the Tesla Model S P100D was named the quickest four-door production vehicle in the world, after managing to record an impressive time of 10.76 seconds in the quarter-mile run at 122.36 miles per hour (196.91 kilometers per hour), making it slightly faster than the P90D. Now, the same team of Tesla enthusiasts is reporting they’ve managed to set an improved time thanks to the Ludicrous Plus feature.

Basically, the P100D is beating its own record by 0.04 seconds. The electric sedan took on a 640-horsepower Cadillac CTS-V and was closer to the 10.6 seconds quarter-mile time announced as possible by Elon Musk since the last software update of the car. The new record is still waiting for certification.







The more extreme driving mode unlocks roughly 35 additional horsepower from the drivetrain and makes the vehicle even faster with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.7 seconds. That’s quite an impressive figure taking into account the track-focused McLaren 675 LT and the Lamborghini Aventador have the same sprint time. What's more, it takes only 2.72 seconds for the car to reach 60 mph (98 kph) on a wet surface.

Theoretically, as Musk tweeted, the P100D Ludicrous Plus is capable of making quarter-mile runs in 10.6 seconds – but it needs the perfect road and temperature conditions. But if that time is achieved one day, it would put the electric sedan on par with supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan and the Audi R8 V10 Plus.

Even through the P100D is ridiculously fast, it has a usefully long range. The EPA estimated range between charges is 315 miles or 613 kilometers on the NEDC cycle.

Source: DragTimes on YouTube via Electrek