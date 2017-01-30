If we were to rely on a report issued by Japanese magazine Best Car, Toyota will preview the highly anticipated Supra reboot in October at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show. That’s both good and bad news at the same time. Good because it means we will finally get an accurate idea of what to expect from the production model considering the concept is characterized as being very close to the final version. Bad because it means we are at least a year away from the official presentation of the road-going car. Some had been hoping to see the fifth-gen Supra debut later this year, but it seems that’s not going to be the case.

The folks from SupraMKV have created new renders with the rear-wheel-drive sports car by using as foundation the most recent batches of spy shots showing camouflaged prototypes testing in the snow. They also incorporated some of the design cues from the FT-1 concept, which was introduced about three years ago to preview the reborn Supra.







While the Toyota-badged version in production guise will be unveiled at some point in 2018, perhaps we won’t have to wait so long to see its alter ego, the BMW Z5. It might debut as early as September this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Fingers crossed.

The two will share the same platform and are going to be produced together on the same assembly line at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria. The range-topping Supra model is expected to feature “Gazoo Racing” branding and feature an electrified powertrain with the hybrid tech derived from Toyota’s TS050 LMP1 Le Mans race car.

As a final note, it is believed the near-production Supra concept will share the spotlight in Tokyo with S-FR and Corolla GTI concepts.

Source: Best Car via Car & Driver

Render: SupraMKV