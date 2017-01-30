Ford is introducing the so-called SmartLink feature, which provides Wi-Fi access capable of hosting up to eight devices for models produced between 2010 and 2016. What’s more, owners will be able to also use remote start, lock and unlock, and to get vehicle health, security and location alerts.

But how’s that possible? It’s simple, very simple. The Ford SmartLine technology uses a simple device that plugs into the OBD II port below the steering wheel, where a connection to the vehicle’s main computer is established. The Blue oval company will start selling the devices at Ford and Lincoln dealerships starting this summer.

“Ford SmartLink will surprise and delight owners of recent model-year vehicles by adding some of today’s most popular connectivity features” Stephen Odell, executive vice president of Global Marketing, Sales and Service, commented. “Offering it through our dealerships is another way to keep us connected with our customers and earn their loyalty.”







The technology has been developed by Ford engineers in cooperation with Delphi Automotive and Verizon Telematics, and the manufacturer says more than two years of research and development have been invested. Ford promises it “will work seamlessly with Ford and Lincoln vehicles.”

“From security to performance, we’ve conducted extensive testing and made a number of improvements to ensure Ford SmartLink enhances the customer experience for our owners,” said Raj Nair, executive vice president, Global Product Development, and chief technical officer. “We are thrilled to offer this level of convenience and connectivity to our existing customers, extending the value of their vehicles and giving them just one more reason to love their Ford and Lincoln vehicles.”

Ford isn’t mentioning which models will benefit from the new feature, but most likely these will include all North American Ford and Lincoln vehicles from the last six years. There’s no information about the brand's European models.

Source: Ford