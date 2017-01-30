On February 13, Kawasaki will open special order registration for one of six U.S.-bound limited edition H2 Carbon models.

A $10,000 deposit (balance due undisclosed) within 48 hours at a Kawasaki dealership will ensure delivery of the special edition, based on the look of the H2R.

“Kawasaki’s standard 2017 Ninja H2 sportbike has been refined with a high-grade model aimed squarely at discerning customers looking for something a little more exclusive. Simply known as the Ninja H2 Carbon, this limited-edition model is an enhanced version of the original. It features a carbon-fiber upper cowl resembling that of the Ninja H2R, special mirror-finish paint and a serial number plate. A limited run of 120 units will be produced globally, with only six available to the U.S. market.”

“This limited edition Ninja H2 Carbon is going to create a lot of envy among riding enthusiasts,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, Bill Jenkins. “The Ninja H2 made a big splash in the industry when it was introduced, and I believe we will see a lot of activity when ordering begins on February 13.”

Customers interested in purchasing one of these exclusive models will have the opportunity to register at www.kawasaki.com on Monday, February 13, promptly at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, subject to availability. Prospective purchasers will be required to place a $10,000 USD deposit at an authorized Kawasaki dealer within 48 hours of being notified by KMC. Additional details regarding the order process will be available on kawasaki.com as well.

A portion of the proceeds of the Ninja H2 Carbon sportbikes will go to charity, with Kawasaki donating $20,000 to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation. The non-profit was founded to help AMA-licensed supercross/motocross professionals with financial assistance should they suffer a career-ending injury, while also providing motivational, emotional, and spiritual support to those individuals and their families.

