Remove the “Tickford” badges and body decals and you will have a hard time noticing this isn’t a standard Mustang, but in reality the pony car is packing extra heat underneath its bulging hood. After working on the Ranger, the engineers from Tickford have now upgraded the Mustang in both EcoBoost and GT flavors by extracting more power from their engines and also installing a tricked-out exhaust system.

For the turbocharged four-cylinder 2.3-liter engine, the power pack dials output to 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and a healthy 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters) of torque, up by 50 hp (37 kW) and 80 lb-ft (108 Nm) compared to the standard AU-spec ‘Stang. The additional oomph was extracted by recalibrating the engine’s ECU, installing a custom cold air intake, and adding Tickford’s own quad catback exhaust.

Just about the same upgrades have been implemented in the Mustang GT, which now delivers 483 hp (360 kW) and 431 lb-ft (585 Nm) from its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine. Compared to a stock GT, the bump in output stands at 72 hp (54 kW) and 40 lb-ft (55 Nm).

Tickford is asking 6,990 of your hard-earned Australian dollars for the upgrade, regardless if you have the Mustang EcoBoost or the GT version. Fitment is included in the price, as are the compulsory badges, a custom rear diffuser, and a driveline warranty. With Tickford being an authorized dealer of Ford Performance Parts, you can also spend more on an official Ford supercharger kit.

Last but not least, ride and handling packages are in the works and will be joined by styling kits both inside and out to round off the upgrades.

Source: Tickford