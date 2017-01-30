The 2017MY Ford F-150 Raptor in the SuperCab guise kicked off at $48,860 MSRP when it was available, but this one managed to fetch more than three times the model’s starting price. It went under the hammer for the impressive sum of $157,000 at the recent 46th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction organized last week. All the proceeds are going to be directed towards the JDRF global organization to fight type 1 diabetes. A sizeable donation of $50,000 was also made during the auction event, thus bringing the grand total to $207,000 for charity purposes.

Sam Pack, CEO of Sam Pack Five Star Ford of Carrollton, Texas was the winner of the auction and he will get to choose the color for his brand new one-of-one F-150 Raptor. The high-performance truck should put a big smile on his face thanks to a meaty biturbo 3.5-liter V6 engine pushing out 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque.

All that power is channeled to both axles through a ten-speed automatic transmission and is enough EcoBoost punch to grant a maximum payload capacity of 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms) for the SuperCab and 1,200 lbs (544 kg) if you go for the SuperCrew. The former will tow as much as 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg), while the latter will haul up to 8,000 lbs (3,628 kg).

When the 2017MY F-150 Raptor was available, we maxed out the online configurator to find out the price tag of the most expensive version. The end result was $72,965 for the SuperCrew with all of the possible bells and whistles. That’s still less than half of what Sam paid to claim the final 2017MY vehicle.

Source: Ford