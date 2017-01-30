Just in case you were thinking there aren’t enough crossovers on sale today, prepare for a new arrival from Opel. It’s called the “Grandland X” and we have a feeling it will look like an upsized version of the Crossland X revealed earlier this month. The two have more in common than just the design considering both of them are basically Peugeots with a different exterior and interior. While the smaller high-riding vehicle is based on the 2008, its bigger brother is essentially a reworked version of the 3008.

The C-segment crossover is underpinned by PSA’s flexible EMP2 platform launched in 2013 with a 70-kg diet over the previous architecture thanks to a more extensive use of lighter materials. It is currently used by about half of PSAs products and by the aforementioned Opel Crossland X. Although it’s going to wear the Opel/Vauxhall badges, the new Grandland X will likely be built at PSA’s plant in Sochaux, France and will use an assortment of turbocharged engines from both automakers.

Taking into account the EMP2 platform has been developed from the start to accommodate a hybrid powertrain, the first-ever Grandland X might be electrified as well later in its life cycle following the launch of a hybridized Peugeot 3008.

Scheduled to see the light of production day later this year, the Grandland X will be followed before the end of the decade by a yet unnamed midsize SUV. Unlike its two smaller brothers, the new model will offer a three-row seating arrangement and is going to be based on the new Insignia Grand Sport. Expect to see it most likely around 2019.

Meanwhile, later this year Opel will also introduce the Insignia Sports Tourer, which has already been spotted without any disguise.

Photos: CarPix