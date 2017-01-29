Introduced in 1984, the Ibiza is by far SEAT’s best-selling model after managing to rack up more than 5.4 million sales during its four generations. An all-new car will be unveiled on Tuesday, so VW’s Spanish division has decided to provide a taste of things to come by posting on social media channels a sneak peek of its overhauled supermini.

Teased for the first time way back in July 2014, the next-gen Ibiza has been spotted multiple times while undergoing testing on public streets and hiding its design underneath a weird camouflage making it look like a Hyundai i20. Many people will be disappointed to hear the more practical ST wagon will not live to see a new generation, but at least there’s going to be an Ibiza-based “Arona” crossover due to be unveiled in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Meanwhile, the fifth-gen Ibiza will bow in March at the Geneva Motor Show and will go on sale in July. It’s going to ride on the VW Group’s MQB A Zero platform set to underpin the next Polo as well as the Skoda Fabia. Power is expected to come from an assortment of three- and four-cylinder engines, all of which will likely be turbocharged. The naturally aspirated 1.0-liter might solider on for the entry-level model in some markets.

An increase in size will free up more space inside the cabin where reports are indicating the Ibiza will boast better materials and a generous array of tech in a bid to make the 2017 Ibiza look and feel more upmarket.

Production will continue at SEAT’s factory in Martorell, Spain, but assembly will also take place at a new plant in Algeria where the VW Group will also make the Golf, Octavia, and Caddy starting with later this year.

SEAT will take the wraps off its overhauled Ibiza on Tuesday, so watch this space for full details and an image gallery.

Source: SEAT