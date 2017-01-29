While the new teaser photo is not exactly very revealing as it only shows a camouflaged prototype, the description that comes with it is actually more interesting. Pagani released the attached image on Facebook this week and said the following:

“We realized the Pagani Huayra BC was an incredible piece of Engineering so all this technology was built into the Pagani Huayra Roadster..."

Reading between the lines, it means the Huayra Roadster will have all of the upgrades implemented in the hardcore Huayra BC coupe. Its heart and soul will be a biturbo AMG V12 6.0-liter engine tuned to deliver a mighty 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque. All that power will be channeled to the wheels via a seven-speed automated manual gearbox engineered from the ground up for the BC.

Due to the body reinforcements necessary after chopping off the roof, the Huayra Roadster will likely be a tad heavier than the BC coupe, which tips the scales at only 2,685 pounds (1,218 kilograms). As you would imagine, the gullwing doors will be replaced by a conventional setup, while the fixed roof will make way for a hardtop removable panel probably made entirely out of carbon fiber to keep the weight low.

It is believed the Modena-based niche marque will make only 100 units of its latest gem, and we won’t be too surprised if all of them have already been pre-sold for a hefty price likely exceeding the coupe’s $2.55 million tag.

Pagani will host the world premiere of the Huayra Roadster in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, exactly one year after the coupe and six years after announcing plans to launch a droptop version.

Source: Pagani