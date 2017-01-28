The exact same prototype was caught on camera in the first half of December and now it’s back to pose for the spy camera once again. The shape of its quad exhaust tips is a telltale sign we’re looking at the range-topping "63" model, which compared to the warm "43" will also bring some changes at the front. The disguise applied on the front grille is probably an indicator the folks from Affalterbach have plans to install the "Panamericana" grille with vertical slats as seen recently in the refreshed AMG GT family and in the A-Class Sedan teaser.

More aggressive front and rear bumpers are also on the agenda, along with larger alloy wheels and a rear diffuser, which as you can see this test vehicle did not have. Mercedes-AMG is going to install beefier brakes to match the extra punch coming from underneath the hood where the GLC 63 Coupe will have a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Details about how much power it will deliver in this new application are not available at this point, but it will likely have at least the 503 hp (375 kW) and 516 lb-ft (698 Nm) offered by the C63 S models. As you would expect from a "63" model, the high-performance crossover will be sold exclusively with an all-wheel-drive 4Matic setup.

If you’re not too fond of the crossover-coupe niche, you’ll be happy to hear there’s going to be a regular GLC 63 as demonstrated several times in spy shots. Both of them are expected to see the light of production day later this year, but most likely the two are not going to be revealed at the same time.

Besides the GLC 63 dynamic duo, Mercedes’ performance arm will host another (and much more exciting) premiere in 2017. We are talking about the F1-engined Project One already confirmed for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Photos: Automedia