After showing off a striking Java Green Alpina B7 a few months ago, BMW Abu Dhabi Motors has another very special Bi-Turbo on display. This time around, the high-performance sedan is wearing a Chestnut Bronze paint from BMW’s Individual catalog to demonstrate that even a bland color such as brown can look good if the car is right. On a personal note, it would’ve looked even better without the chrome trim on the sides.

Not only is the exterior brown, but the lavish cabin also adopts a similar hue. BMW calls it “Tartufo” (Italian for “truffle”) and dare I say it suits the fullsize sedan quite nicely. We’re looking at the “ALLRAD 038” produced by Alpina for someone with very deep pockets taking into account a standard B7 kicks off at $137,000 in United States before you add any options. This one appears to have just about all the bells and whistles you could ever imagine, so it must have cost significantly more than $150,000, thus effectively making it one of the most expensive new BMWs money can buy these days.

As a refresher, the closest thing to an M7 is powered by an Alpina-tuned biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine producing a meaty 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Even though it weighs more than two tons, the B7 Bi-Turbo will easily do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 3.6 seconds before topping out at 193 mph (310 kph).

Depending on country, Alpina is selling the supercar disguised as a luxury sedan with a choice of rear-wheel drive and/or xDrive. In U.K. for example, the B7 Bi-Turbo comes exclusively in a RWD flavor.

