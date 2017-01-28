It was only a little over a year ago when Codemasters launched DiRT Rally and now the highly acclaimed video game developer has announced a brand new installment in the franchise. DiRT 4 is being developed for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 platforms and it already has a release date: June 6.

In an interview with Gamespot, the game’s designer, Darren Hayward, revealed a Nintendo Switch version is not being ruled out. However, he mentioned the game would require “quite a lot in terms of extra tweaks” to make it work on Nintendo’s new console, so even if there’s going to be a version for the Switch, it certainly will not come out very soon.







Besides announcing the game, Codemasters was also kind enough to release a short clip and several in-game screenshots to get everyone excited about DiRT 4. We also know truck and buggy racing will be implemented in the new game, which according to its developer will combine the best features of DiRT Rally with those of DiRT 2 and DiRT 3. You’ll certainly be happy to hear the new game will boast the official license of the FIA World Rallycross Championship and will also debut crosskarts.

In order to make the game feel more real, Codemasters got in touch with reputable drivers from the world of motorsport such as Petter Solberg and Kris Meeke to provide their valuable input.

At the heart of the new DiRT game is going to be a “game-changing system” dubbed “Your Stage” giving players to possibility to create “an almost-infinite number of unique stages.” It means that once you will get bored by the standard stages included in the game, you’ll be able to generate your own by choosing the location, complexity, and the length of the track. This will give DiRT 4 tremendous replay value, especially since gamers will be able to share their creations online.

June 6 can't come soon enough.

Source: Codemasters, Gamespot