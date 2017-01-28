If you’re determined not to go with an all-wheel-drive crossover or an SUV but you still need the extra ground clearance and AWD, rugged wagons like the E-Class All-Terrain might just be the perfect solution. Mercedes has opened the order books for its “multitalented vehicle” available for the moment exclusively in the E 220 d 4Matic specification.

It kicks off at €58,101, so it’s about €4,700 more expensive than the regular E 220 d 4Matic Estate upon which it’s based. At the same time, it also costs more than its two main rivals, with the Audi A6 Allroad Quattro priced from €55,800 while the Volvo V90 Cross Country starts at €56,350 in Deutschland.

What do you get for that premium? The All-Terrain sits 29 millimeters (1.1 inches) higher and comes as standard with an air suspension featuring three selectable levels altering the height from 0 to +35 mm (1.3 inches). Depending on driving speed and the nine-speed automatic transmission’s mode, the ground clearance varies between 121 to 156 mm (4.7 to 6.1 inches).

For the extra money you’re paying over the standard model, Mercedes will throw in an All-Terrain transmission mode suitable whenever tackling rough roads. You also get a slightly more rugged exterior with additional plastic body cladding as well as silver front and rear skid plates. On the inside, you’ll be able to tell it apart from the regular E-Class Estate thanks to the new indicator showing a handy compass, air suspension’s position, angle of slope and inclination, steering angle, and the accelerator/brake pedal position.

The E-Class All-Terrain is based on the Avantgarde trim and can be optionally had with optional 20-inch wheels for an extra €714 replacing the standard 19-inch set. A multi-spoke 19-inch set is also available for an additional €238.

Later on, Mercedes will sell the E-Class All-Terrain with a beefier six-cylinder turbodiesel for those in need of more power compared to the 2.0-liter’s 194 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). The E 220 d 4Matic runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 144 mph (232 kph).

The company with the three-pointed star logo will have the new E-Class Estate-based derivative in showrooms from March.

Source: Mercedes-Benz