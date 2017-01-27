This is looking like an action-packed year for car-themed movies, including The Fate of the Furious, Cars 3, and Transformers: The Last Knight. However, if you want something more dramatic than these blockbusters, check out the trailer above for Lowriders. It releases in theaters in the United States on May 12, 2017.

Set in East Los Angeles, the film tells the story of a young graffiti artist and his family who are into the lowrider car scene. The trailer doesn’t give much away but portrays the movie as a drama with a father who isn’t very close to his kids. Judging from this clip, it appears that at some point they build a lowrider. Rather than high-speed action, this movie seems to take a slower approach and digs into an automotive culture.

Lowriders is director Ricardo de Montreuil’s first English-language feature film. The cast includes Eva Longoria and Demián Bichir. The movie originally premiered at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival.

From the trailer, it’s a little hard to tell how much lowriding plays into the film’s story, but we’re curious to get a deeper look at this part of the car hobby. Unlike segments of automotive culture, lowriders are more about style than speed. The builders make them to go low and slow, and the wildly customized paint jobs only add to the visual interest.

After the Fast and the Furious franchise’s massive success, it seems like more vehicle-focused entertainment are hitting the screen. For example, Fast & Furious 6 director Justin Lin is developing a movie about the Hot Wheels toy line and his production company is making a Knight Rider reboot that might stream online. There are also reports that Robert De Niro is trying to bring a biopic about the life of Enzo Ferrari to the screen.

For motorcycle fans, there’s also the prospect of a movie about the Isle of Man TT that’s currently in pre-production. Not much is known about the film, but rumors indicate that Matt Damon and Liam Neeson might potentially be in the cast. Allegedly, Honda would act as a technical advisor.