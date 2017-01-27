The Coen brothers, famous for directing films like The Big Lebowski and Fargo, will make their first ever Super Bowl commercial with an ad for the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster. The spot is already streaming online, and you can check it out above.

The commercial aims directly at Baby Boomers by paying tribute to the classic counter-culture film Easy Rider. The spot opens with a group of tough bikers drinking in a bar when one of them puts on Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild," which is essentially Easy Rider’s theme song. The video then cuts to a small shrine to the movie, including the original poster and American flag fuel tank like the one on Peter Fonda’s character’s motorcycle. The bikers begin rocking out until they find out someone blocked in their cycles. They rush out to see and get a big surprise.

The ad has the Coen brothers’ usual wit, and it’s certainly better than Mercedes’ 2015 Super Bowl ad for the AMG GT with a computer-animated tortoise and hare. However, riffing on Easy Rider and biker culture is hackneyed at this point. Although, people old enough to have nostalgia for the film and its era are probably more likely to have the cash to buy a six-figure sports car.

There is a bounty of car commercials during this year’s Super Bowl. Lexus’ spot is already out, and Kia is teasing one with Melissa McCarthy. We also know that Audi, Buick, Honda, and Hyundai have ads during the game, too. Even if you don’t like the game, you can expect some of the most expensive commercials of the year as companies try to capitalize on the massive audience.

According to Adweek, a 30-second version of the ad will air during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The full 60-second version is embedded above.

Source: Adweek