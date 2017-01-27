It was reported back in July that Nissan would introduce a new Juke in 2017. Not one to disappoint, the company will be giving its now seven-year-old small SUV a makeover at the Tokyo Auto Show. Nissan will introduce the Juke e-Power concept when doors open in Tokyo later this fall.

According to Car and Driver, the new Juke will draw its inspiration from the radical Gripz concept we first saw in 2015. The e-Power will use a unique hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Note e-Power subcompact, pairing a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with a power generator and inverter. The Juke e-Power will harness all of its electricity from the engine, which will act as a generator for the car’s electric motor.







Unlike the Chevrolet Volt or Toyota Prius Prime, the Juke e-Power won’t come with a plug-in option. All of its electric power will come purely from the gasoline engine. The battery pack will be around 1/20 the size of the current Leaf, as not to intrude on interior space, packed away neatly underneath the front seats.

Though the Juke e-Power will just be a concept when it debuts in Tokyo, it’s likely to make production. Expect pricing to be around $20,000 when it does finally reach the market. No word on whether it will come to the U.S.

The new Juke e-Power will join the already confirmed Z concept at the Tokyo Auto Show. The sports car concept is said to get a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 off the Q60 Red Sport with as much as 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque. The Tokyo Auto Show will open its doors on October 28, 2017.

Source: Car and Driver