The Maserati GranTurismo is reportedly due for retirement in 2017, but if you happen to find a showroom clearing out inventory of the coupe, Liberty Walk can now update the styling with a wild body kit. Following the Japanese aftermarket firm’s usual outrageous aesthetic, the upgrades give the GranTurismo bulging fenders at the front and rear.

Liberty Walk’s Works kit for the GranTurismo makes the Italian sports coupe look ready to compete in a drift event. A ground-scraping front splitter connects to wider front fenders with exposed fasteners holding it on. New side sills connect the broader look rearward where the fenders gain some serious girth. A prominent lip spoiler on the trunk continues the over-the-top aesthetic, and Liberty Walk caps off the kit with a revised diffuser.







Maserati’s marketing positions the brand as offering performance with a dash of luxury. There’s nothing opulent or understated about this kit, though. In usual Liberty Walk style, the company’s design uses a shock and awe technique. If someone buys a body kit this gaudy, the person is definitely looking for attention from all the traffic on the road.

Liberty Walk’s Works kit is now available in the United Kingdom. Be ready to shell out 10,230 pounds ($12,825) for the fiberglass version that fits the MC Stradale or 12,150 pounds ($15,235) for it to accommodate the standard Granturismo. The pieces are also available in carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic at 12,230 pounds ($15,335) or 14,150 pounds ($17,740) for the respective models. The individual parts are also available for order separately. An optional AirRexx Digital Air Suspension for 6,499 pounds lets buyers drop the Maserati’s stance over the wheels at the press of a button.







A Maserati sports coupe reportedly won’t be in the lineup again until at least 2020 when a model looking somewhat like the Alfieri concept will debut. Instead, the brand will focus its range on the Levante SUV, Ghibli sedan, and larger Quattroporte four-door.

Source: Liberty Walk