Described as being a “vision of a saloon car in the compact car segment,” the Aesthetics A sculpture is effectively Mercedes’ way of saying it will launch an A-Class Sedan in a few years. It confirms a couple of rumors about the company’s plan to introduce a new compact sedan joining the CLA “four-door coupe.” Expected to arrive towards the end of 2018, the first-ever A-Class Sedan will adopt a new design language created for the next-gen compact model range.

Mercedes believes “creases have had their day,” which is why the Aesthetics A proposes a smoother exterior design “stripping everything down to the essentials” by reducing creases and lines as much as possible. Based on what we’re seeing in the adjacent images, future compact models from Mercedes will adopt just one prominent character line stretching on the entire side profile. Also noticeable is the Panamericana front grille featuring vertical slats in the same vein as the refreshed AMG GT family, while at the back there’s a subtle lip on the trunk lid.







The new styling language will be implemented in the next iterations of the A-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and the B-Class, as well as possibly two additional new members besides the A-Class Sedan. One of them might be a GLB, a new crossover set to be positioned between the GLA and the GLC. The new high-riding vehicle will allegedly be engineered to accommodate a long wheelbase for a more spacious seven-seat variant, which will primarily target China. The A-Class Sedan itself is expected to spawn a LWB model for the People’s Republic and rumor has it the new compact sedan will actually be previewed by a concept in April at Auto Shanghai.

All of these compact cars will ride on the second generation of Mercedes’ Modular Front Architecture (MFA) set to bring a weight loss among other improvements. The A-Class hatchback will be the first model to benefit from the tweaked underpinnings and it will likely be unveiled at some point in 2018.

Source: Mercedes-Benz