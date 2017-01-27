Manufactured alongside the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

Having made its debut earlier this month at the Detroit Auto Show, the gorgeous E-Class Coupe is now ready to enter production at Mercedes’ factory in Bremen, Germany. It’s the third member of the E-Class family following the launch of the sedan and wagon body styles assembled at the Sindelfingen plant. These models are going to be followed shortly by the E-Class Cabriolet, which we had the opportunity to take out for a quick spin recently.

Besides these E-Class models, Mercedes also has the rugged wagon-based All Terrain as well as a long-wheelbase sedan produced at the company’s plant in Beijing, China to cater the local market. The E-Class will serve as foundation once again for the CLS, which was spotted just a few days ago as a disguised prototype while being tested on public roads.

Mercedes E-Class Coupe production start
The Bremen plant currently produces a total of 10 different models, thus making it the only Mercedes plant to put together so many models in the same facility. Interestingly, the German automaker points out that by the end of the decade it will diversify the Bremen production furthermore by rolling out plug-in hybrids, fuel cell models, and electric vehicles. The latter will be a part of the newly founded EQ sub-brand for EVs previewed by the Generation EQ concept slated to arrive before 2020.

Mercedes is already taking orders for the E-Class Coupe and will kick off customer deliveries from spring. As for the convertible, we might see it as early as March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, with an online debut likely slated to take place towards the end of February.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

