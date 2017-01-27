Mercedes-Benz is highlighting the work of its design teams around the world, releasing more than 100 photos of current and previous design studies. The German company explains that it operates five Advanced Design studios worldwide, “which pick up stylistic trends at local level, analyzing them, and applying them to the creative process.” The design centers are responsible for the creation of concept cars like the F 015 Luxury in Motion, Concept IAA, and the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 – and have also developed design exercises, which preview future production and concept models.

One of the scale-model studies really caught our attention, as its lines match, not perfectly, the silhouette of the already teased Project One hypercar. The overall shape and propotions of the vehicles appear to be identical, although there are some minor differences in the profile of the fenders. Sending some strong Bugatti Chiron vibes, the study might be previewing the Project One – or at least it could be part of the development process of the hypercar.







We already know the most exclusive modern Mercedes-AMG will be powered by an Formula 1-derived hybrid system, which will consists of a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, supported by electric motors for an estimated output of 1,000 horsepower (735 kilowatts). The ICE will be tuned to work in a more civilized manner than the F1 engine, but the good news is the rev limiter will be somewhere north of 10,000 rpm.

Back to the company’s design efforts, we also spotted a striking red study of a sporty saloon, which could be related to a future Mercedes-Maybach project. It features a stylish profile with sharp design for the front with what appears to be an illuminated radiator grille. There’s also a sports car concept, which pretty much looks like an earlier version of the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept.







Last but not least, Mercedes is also highlighting an SUV concept in a full-size clay model and a scale-model. We can’t be definite, but they could be part of the development process for the EQ electric SUV concept, which was revealed at the Paris Motor Show in September last year. Keep in mind that this photo was taken in November 2014, nearly two years before the debut of the EV study.