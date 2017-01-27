The BMW K 1600 B Bagger will make its U.S. debut this weekend at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Cleveland, Ohio. Attendees can view the production version of the Concept 101, a bagger-style motorcycle based on BMW’s six-cylinder K 1600 platform. The model was developed specifically with American riders and American roads in mind.

The company will also display the new single-cylinder G 310 R – the first BMW Motorrad roadster under 500cc and the only BMW under $5,000 – and its adventurous GS version, the versatile dynamic BMW G 310 GS. Several new iterations of BMW’s popular, retro-classic customizable R nineT: the new BMW R nineT Scrambler, the BMW R nineT Pure, the much-anticipated retro-racer, the BMW R nineT Racer, and the R nineT Urban G/S will also be shown.

The display includes updated versions of BMW’s four-cylinder S 1000 RR supersport bike and dynamic S 1000 R roadster, along with a wide range of GS and GS Adventure models, roadsters, tourers, sport bikes and rider gear.

Thrillseekers who want to take a test ride without leaving the show can take a virtual lap around a racetrack or barrel down a ridgeline adventure course with BMW’s EyeRide Virtual Reality Experience. The show will be held at the I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, from Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29. For show hours and ticket prices, check out here.