It was in May 2015 when BMW gave its high-performance compact sedan a light nip and tuck and now the M3 is receiving a second facelift, albeit a minor one. You will have a hard time noticing the changes because only the front fascia has been subtlety revised to match the look of the recently facelifted M4 Coupe. The phase two of the M3’s Life Cycle Impulse is being shown here in the rather lovely Tanzanite Blue paint scheme already available across the 3 Series range.

BMW will kick off assembly of the 2018MY cars in July and there’s going to be a four-month production break between the two model years. That means people interested in buying the slightly updated M3 will probably have to wait until at least August to get behind the wheel of the car.

As it was the case with the M4’s LCI, there aren’t any upgrades underneath the hood, so the 2018 M3 will continue to have 431 horsepower (317 kW) from its biturbo 3.0-liter, straight-six engine. An optional Competition Package will dial the output to 450 hp (331 kW) and will enable the sporty sedan reach 62 mph (100 kph) in only four seconds when equipped with the seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

Besides the power hike, the kit also includes a re-tuned adaptive M suspension, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, an M exhaust system with black chrome tips, and a pair of sporty lightweight seats also wearing the M signature.

As a final note, BMW is expected to unveil a more potent M4 CS later this year and will probably take the shape of a watered-down M4 GTS in the same vein as the limited-run M4 Competition Sport sold last year in Spain in 60 units.

