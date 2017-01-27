It's all show without any extra go, so you'll have to wait for the Kodiaq RS for more power underneath the hood.

It was only yesterday when Skoda took the wraps off the more robust Kodiaq Scout and now the Czech brand is ready to show off the Sportline version. Available in both five- and seven-seat flavors, the big SUV can be visually distinguished by its slightly more aggressive body with reworked front and rear bumper as well as funky two-tone 19-inch wheels (optional 20-inch set also available).

To further differentiate it from the other models of the Kodiaq range, there are black accents on the front grille, side window trims, mirror caps, and also on the roof rails. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the silver trim at the back below the bumper that creates the illusion of two exhaust finishers, but those only have a decorative purpose since the actual exhaust tip is concealed underneath the body.

Just like the Scout, Skoda is going to sell the Sportline version exclusively with an all-wheel-drive arrangement and the exact same engines. The cheapest one money can buy is the 1.4 TSI delivering 150 hp (110 kW) to both axles to enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 9.8 seconds and a top speed of 122 mph (197 kph). Those willing to pay more will be able to upgrade to the larger 2.0 TSI rated 180 hp (132 kW) and good for an eight-second sprint and a maximum speed of 128 mph (207 kph).

If fuel economy is a top priority, you’ll want to go for the 2.0 TDI available with 150 hp (110 kW), which will be enough diesel power for a sprint in 9.5 seconds en route to a top speed of 122 mph (197 kph). The beefier 190 hp (140 kW) version lowers the time until 62 mph (100 kph) to 8.9 seconds and increases maximum velocity to 130 mph (210 kph).

Much like the Scout, the Sportline is based on the mid-range Ambition trim, but adds several niceties to justify the premium it commands. These include sports seats, selectable driving modes, LED ambient lighting in 10 colors, and lights in the lower section of the mirrors to illuminate the road when you enter or exit the large SUV. Skoda will also throw in a special display showing off G-forces, engine’s current output, turbocharging pressure, and the temperature of the coolant and oil.

The Kodiaq Sportline and Scout duo will be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Further down the line, a range-topping Kodiaq RS will join the family and it will have a biturbodiesel 2.0-liter as seen in the VW Passat where it has 240 hp (177 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

Source: Skoda

