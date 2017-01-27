The sixth generation of Nissan’s Z car has been around since late 2008, so it’s safe to say the 370Z is getting a bit long in the tooth. We won’t have to wait too much longer for a new one taking into account a concept will be unveiled towards the end of October at the Tokyo Motor Show, according to a report published by Car & Driver. It is believed the sports car will adopt a sharper body and will have just about the same proportions as the outgoing model, while the slightly shorter wheelbase will be derived from the FR-L architecture used by the Infiniti Q60.

The range-topping variant is said to receive a biturbo 3.0-liter V6 sourced from the Q60 Red Sport, so expect somewhere in the region of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to wheels via a dual-clutch, seven-speed gearbox.

As far as the entry-level model is concerned, the 370Z successor will allegedly employ a lesser 3.0-liter V6 from the Q60 good for 300 hp (223 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The very same engine will also serve as foundation for a hybridized model scheduled to arrive at a later date with an electric motor pushing out an extra 160 hp (119 kW). That would give it a combined output of 460 hp (343 kW), but one source close to Nissan says the hybrid variant might have as much as 500 hp (373 kW) on tap.

Following the concept’s debut this fall, the production model is programmed to go on sale by 2019 and will cost from a little over $30,000 to almost $50,000 for the biturbo model.

There was a report back in late 2015 about the possibility of turning the Z car into a crossover like the Gripz concept, but NISMO chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura quashed the rumor. He went on to suggest the 370Z’s replacement will be transformed into a more mainstream model slightly smaller with a thriftier powertrain and a more attainable starting price.

Note: 2011 Nissan Esflow concept pictured

Source: Car & Driver