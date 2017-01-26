Cadillac bet big on sedans in the past few years, overhauling its ATS and CTS, and launching the CT6, all of which were designed to compete with Germany’s best. But crossovers are what’s hot these days, and that’s why, despite its sedan push, the XT5 crossover (pictured) and Escalade SUV are the brand’s two top-selling nameplates. Good thing, then, that more CUV models are in the works.

Speaking to The Detroit News, Cadillac says it plans to launch a small crossover, tentatively called XT3, in the second half of 2018. A second, even smaller CUV could arrive just a few years later, sometime after 2020. A larger CUV – let’s call it XT7 – is also scheduled to come to market in the next few years, to slot between the XT5 and Escalade.

The XT3 is expected to be built at General Motors’ Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City. The larger XT7 will likely be produced at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, and is said to arrive in 2019.

Still, Cadillac won’t completely pull its focus away from sedans. A small, entry-level sedan (said to be called CT3) will arrive in the near future, designed to compete with the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. What's more, the front-wheel-drive XTS large sedan is on deck to receive a facelift later this year. Of course, that should only to continue the XTS' streak of outselling the rear-drive CT6, though Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen says the CT6 could stand to move even more upmarket over the next couple of years.

Source: The Detroit News

Photos: Jeff Jablansky / Motor1.com



