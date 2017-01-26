At least it’s cheaper than a Huracan.

Get your piggy banks out, boys and girls, the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder officially has a price. Starting at $175,100 in the U.S. – or $176,350 with tax, title, and registration – it's nearly $30,000 cheaper than its Lamborghini Huracan sibling. But that doesn't mean it's short on performance.

Under the hood is the same 5.2-liter V10 you'll find on the R8 coupe, producing 540 horsepower (402 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (539 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is paired to a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission, that allows the droptop to race to 60 miles per hour (96 miles per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 198 mph (318 kmh).

2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder


In order to combat the rigidity lost in ditching the roof, Audi engineers upgraded its aluminum and carbon fiber architecture. The new ASF lightweight chassis ditches most of the aluminum found on the first-generation model in place of even more carbon fiber. That means the new R8 Spyder is now 50 percent stiffer than the outgoing model.

Inside, the same driver-oriented cockpit carries over, but introduces new features like a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and Audi Connect, which offers customers 4G LTE connectivity, destination entry via myAudi, travel info, and a Wi-Fi hotspot… for passengers, of course.

Further playing up its whole "Motorsport DNA," the R8 Spyder pricing announcement will coincide with the running of the Rolex 24 in Daytona. Last year Audi saw one of its R8 LMS take home the title in the GTD class – this year, with three cars headed to the event, the German automaker hopes to see some of the same success. Racing begins on Saturday, January 28. The R8 V10 Spyder, meanwhile, should go on sale in the next few weeks.

Source: Audi

 

